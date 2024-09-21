Wranglers Rally in Third Period to Take Down Grit 5-2

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Greeley, CO - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Colorado Grit 5-2 on Friday night at Greeley Ice Haus to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Amarillo and Colorado squared off for the first time on the young season on Friday, a game that marked the start of a two game series in Greeley and the first of the twelve game season series between the two South Division rivals.

Reigning South Division 1st Star of the Week, Charlie Zolin made his third consecutive start between the pipes for the Wranglers after going 2-0 with a 1.4 GAA and a .946 SV% in Oklahoma on opening weekend. Colorado goaltender Jack Erickson made his third consecutive start after earning 3rd Star honors for his efforts last weekend.

Early in the first period, Amarillo had a major power play chance with Evan Smutney earning a five-minute major penalty and a game ejection. The Wranglers came up empty handed and had the opportunity cut short after taking a too-many men penalty. With 7:05 left in the opening frame, Trace Day got Amarillo on the board first with his second goal of the season, with assists coming from Morley Phillips and Corson Maguire. Colorado was able to tie up the game at 1-1 with a goal in the final minute of the period from Nick Noble. Colorado led the shot count 7-5 after the opening period.

There was only one goal scored in the second period, as Corson Maguire fired home his first of the season to put Amarillo up 2-1. Carl Jacobson earned his first point as a Wrangler on the primary assist, with Grayson Gerhard picking up the secondary assist. Colorado outshot Amarillo 11-8 in the second frame, but the Wranglers held on to their one goal lead heading into the second intermission.

In a game that through two periods looked like it was going to be a low scoring nailbiter, the Wranglers broke away in the third period to secure their third victory of the season. Carl Jacobson punched home a loose puck 4:49 into the third as the Wranglers crashed the net to extend Amarillo's lead to 3-1. Corson Maguire notched the primary assist for his third point of the night, while Will Sinclair earned the secondary assist. Colorado stormed right back to make it a one goal game once again, as Nick Noble potted his second goal of the evening off of a faceoff win to make it a 3-2 game. But Amarillo swiftly responded 1:32 later and didn't look back, as Andrew Morton buried his first goal of the season in his Wranglers debut to put Amarillo ahead 4-2 with 10:03 left in the third. Day collected the primary assist, while Renaud Lalancette, in his debut, earned his first point with the Wranglers on the secondary assist. Nolan Davis put the cherry on top with Amarillo's fifth goal of the evening with 7:07 left in the final frame for his first NAHL goal from Morton and Sal Cerrato. Amarillo cruised to a 5-2 victory after scoring three third period goals.

Charlie Zolin stopped 32/34 shots in the victory to improve to 3-0 on the season. Maguire, Morton, Jacobson, and Day each recorded a multi-point game, with Maguire leading all scoring with 1 goal and 2 assists. 5 different Wranglers recorded their first point with the club, as Jacobson, Davis, Cerrato, Lalancette and Morton all got on the scoresheet.

Amarillo improved to 3-0 to start the season with the victory and will look to complete the weekend sweep on Saturday night before heading to the NAHL Showcase next weekend. Saturday's game has an early 5:05 CDT start time, you can watch the action on NATV or listen in on the Wranglers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.