New Mexico Hands Corpus Christi First Loss of the Season

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Corpus Christi IceRays (2-1-0) fought till the very end but fall short to the New Mexico Ice Wolves (1-1-0) by a score of 3-2 at the Outpost Ice Arenas Saturday night.

The 1st period was a real doozy to kick off the second game of the weekend, New Mexico came out looking to establish the forecheck and put as many pucks as possible towards IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky. The Ice Wolves finished with 16 shots in the first 20 minutes, but it was the IceRays to score first for the third time in as many games this season. Defenseman Max Matthews was ushered off for New Mexico putting Corpus Christi on the power play who was 0-for-10 heading into the night.

Fortunately, that streak came to an end with a beautiful deflection in front by Lars Petter-Eckholm off a shot from Matteus Soderbom to put the IceRays up 1-0. A few minutes later, New Mexico would respond with a goal of their own from Ethan Hull on a rebound created by the shot of Johnny Johannson to tie the game at one. The Ice Wolves rode the momentum to a go-ahead goal by Andrew Hull and force Corpus Christi to trail for the first time this season. Just when it looked like the IceRays were heading to the intermission down a goal, chaos ensued in front of Goalie Brendan Holahan, the puck popped behind the net to Defenseman Gavin O'Hara who was able to complete a wrap around and tie the game at two with five seconds left in the period.

The pace really picked up in the middle frame with both sides trading chance after chance but neither the IceRays nor Ice Wolves could execute for much of the period. Corpus Christi controlled the first 10 minutes, but the tide shifted towards New Mexico in the latter stages. The Ice Wolves continued to pressure leading to another rebound off Volsky that was cleaned up by Johnny Johannsson to restore a one goal lead for New Mexico.

New Mexico found themselves going to the penalty box a total of five times in the period leading to four power plays for the IceRays searching for an equalizer. In the final minute and a half, Corpus Christi called Volsky to the bench for an extra attacker giving the IceRays a two-man advantage. The IceRays sent anything and everything towards the net in the dying seconds of the period, but nothing would find the back of the net behind Holahan. Time expired and the Ice Wolves handed the IceRays their first loss of the season by a score of 3-2.

New Mexico and Corpus Christi will play a rubber match tomorrow afternoon with puck drop at 3:00 MDT.

