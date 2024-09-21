Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines return to the ice tonight to face off against the Janesville Jets with a 4:05pm AKST puck drop in Janesville, WI.

The Wolverines opening game last night against the Springfield Jr. Blues ended with the Wolverines taking their first loss of the season.

The Jets saw the same odds last night as they got struck down by the Fairbanks Ice Dogs with a score of 6-2, making it their third straight loss.

Last season, the Jets and Wolverines played consistent, with each team taking four wins against each other; the Wolverines dropped two games in regulation, one in overtime and one in a shootout.

The Wolverines will look to level their record tonight at 1-1, and try to push Janesville's losing streak to four.

Watch Party

We will be hosting a watch party for the 4:05pm puck drop at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage.

