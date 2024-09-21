Maryland Silences Danbury with Shutout Win

After a nailbiting 3-2 overtime win against the Danbury Hat Tricks the previous night, the Maryland Black Bears looked for its first sweep of the regular season Saturday night on back-to-school night. And with a steady defensive effort and three goals from the offense, the Black Bears did just that, shutting the Hat Tricks out for a 3-0 win.

Maryland started the scoring in the first period, where forward Harrison Smith scored his first as a Black Bear. Smith received a pass in the slot from behind the net courtesy of forward Trey Hinton and outwaited Danbury goaltender Jack Fialkoff, moving from the center of the slot to the far side and shooting the puck top right corner for a 1-0 lead. Maryland doubled its lead later in the period when forward Kareem El-Bashir scored his second goal of the weekend, receiving another behind-the-net pass from Hinton on the near circle and moving the puck from forehand to backhand and picking the top left corner for a 2-0 lead.

Black Bears' forward Isac Nielsen continued the scoring in the second period on the power play when he batted a pass out of mid-air in the slot from forward Markas Samenas for his first goal as a Black Bear and a 3-0 lead. Maryland goaltender Benji Motew held down the fort from there, turning aside 15 shots for his first shutout of the season as Maryland took down Danbury by the score of 3-0. Fialkoff made 36 saves in the losing effort.

The Black Bears will head to Blaine, Minnesota for the NAHL showcase from Wednesday, September 25th through Friday, September 27th. Maryland will take on the Kenai River Brown Bears on Wednesday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m. CT. This will be followed by a matchup on Thursday, September 26th against the Amarillo Wrangles at 5:45 p.m. CT and Friday, September 27th against the El Paso Rhinos at 9:30 a.m. CT. Maryland returns to Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Friday, October 5th against the Philadelphia Rebels. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

