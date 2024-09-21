Hat Tricks Bested by Black Bears in Shutout Loss

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks were bested tonight by the Black Bears, following a shutout from Maryland goaltender, Benji Motew.

The opening frame saw a start reminiscent of last night's contest. A stalemate ensued for 10:06, which was ended by Maryland forward, Harrison Smith, who got the game's first goal. Nearly seven minutes later, Black Bears forward, Kareem El-Bashir would tally the second goal of the contest, which would also be the last goal of the first 20 minutes.

The second frame seemed to mirror the first period, as Hat Tricks defenseman, Drew Jensen was called for tripping. This call would lead to the Black Bears converting on the power play, with forward Isaac Nielson extending the Maryland lead to 3-0. The Hat Tricks would get their power play opportunity 39 seconds later, yet they would come up short following a successful penalty kill from Maryland.

The final frame saw the Black Bears smothering the Hat Tricks, not allowing anything to go through them or goaltender, Benji Motew. The Black Bears would have two back-to-back penalties that they would kill of successfully, not allowing Danbury to convert on the 5-on-3.

The Hat Tricks look to grab a few wins at the NAHL Showcase this week, with their first matchup taking place on Wednesday September, 25, as they take on the Bismarck Bobcats. Puck drop is set for 4:15 CDT/5:15 EST and can be livestreamed on NATV. Follow us on social media for updates and exclusive content throughout the showcase!

