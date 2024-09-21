IceRays Take Down Ice Wolves in Albuquerque 4-2

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Corpus Christi IceRays (2-0-0) take the series opener against New Mexico (0-1-0) by a final score of 4-2 in a chaotic contest at the Outpost Ice Arenas. Nikita Volsky in net for the IceRays was spectacular in his second win in as many starts turning away 19 of 21 shots sent his way. This marks the first time Corpus Christi has started 2-0 since joining the NAHL in 2010-11.

"Obviously really nice to get to the win, it wasn't the prettiest, but we have to give New Mexico a lot of credit they played really hard and we're happy to get the job done tonight," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier.

The opening frame saw moments of chaos on both sides throughout, including two power plays for the Ice Wolves who seemed to do everything right but find the back of the net. IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky made five stops in the first period and had a touch of fortune late when Sean Gibbons hit the outside of the post for New Mexico in the final five minutes of the period. Moments later the Bloomington, Minnesota native Carter Krenke opened the scoring for Corpus Christi to finish off a two-on-one and send the IceRays to the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. Colin Watson picked up his second assist of the season on Krenke's goal.

As soon as the puck dropped marking the start of the 2nd period, the Ice Wolves went to worked and cashed in just 12 seconds into the period thanks to Forward Bryce Johnson who put away his first of the season off a rebound created by Defenseman Francois De Villiers. Dating back to last season, Johnson has scored goals in five straight against the IceRays. As the period wore on, New Mexico continued to pepper Volsky who came up with an incredible save in tight on Defenseman Sloan Farmer to keep the game tied. Just a few minutes later, IceRays Defenseman Sam Troutwine started an odd man rush for Corpus Christi and found Colorado College commit Michael Valdez down the left wing. Valdez rifled a wrist shot up high to beat Ice Wolves Goaltender Jackson Fuller and put the IceRays back on top 2-1. The Ice Wolves would respond again with a goal from Defenseman Noah Mertz who flung a wrist shot from the blue line past Volsky to tie the game heading to the dressing room.

For the first time on the young season the IceRays went into the final 20 all tied up. Power Plays began to stack up on both sides without any side being able to capitalize as each team was a combined 0-for-12 on the man advantage. As we approached the halfway mark of the period, Forward Matthew Green won a face off back to Defenseman Max Ranstrom who sent the puck towards the net, eventually being bludgeoned home by Green in front of the crease to give the IceRays a 3-2 advantage. New Mexico continued to push for the equalizer but Volsky and the IceRays defense held strong. With the extra attacker out for the Ice Wolves Forward Pierson Sobush delivered the dagger into the empty net for a 4-2 victory to open the series.

