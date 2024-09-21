Ice Wolves Downed by Ice Rays

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Ice Wolves started their season Sept. 20 against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays in a hard-fought game but ultimately fell short 4-2. The first period started a little slow for the Ice Wolves as it took over half the period for the team to record their first official shot on goal. However, the momentum started rolling but a solid performance by netminder Nikita Volsky kept the Ice Wolves off the scoring sheet in the opening 20 minutes. The only goal of the period came from Carter Krenke 17:09 in and the Ice Rays led 1-0 at the end of the period.

The Ice Wolves would start the second period with a bang as Bryce Johnson scored his first goal of the season only 11 seconds in. The second period would see some incredible goaltending on both sides but, Corpus Christi would break through for a second time as Michael Valdez scored his second goal of the season 14:36 into the period. The Ice Wolves would not go quietly into the intermission as Noah Mertz would score his first NAHL goal 18:02 into the period which would tie it up at two.

The third period would start with high offensive opportunities but again goaltenders would stand tall. Matthew Green would score his first NAHL and give the Ice Rays their third lead this time in the third period. The Ice Wolves would pull goalie Jackson Fuller for the extra attacker but the Ice Rays were able to get the puck out of the zone and into the empty net and the final score was 4-2.

Speaking with Head Coach Kevin Hartzell after the game he had this to say, "It was a nervous and sloppy game on our end but that's not completely unexpected. One thing I have to do is credit Corpus Christi, they took advantage of our mistakes and put the biscuit in the basket. If there's one thing I was displeased with it was the number of penalties we took tonight however, they had no barring on the game. I'll have to watch video and see why we were taking so many. At the end of the day win or lose you have to get better and that's what we're going to do tomorrow."

The same teams will match up Saturday Sept. 20 at 6:30pm MT for game two of the three game series. Tickets are still available at https://tickets.nmicewolves.com/ or you can watch NATV and selecting home audio.

