Bugs Stumble Late, Settle for Series Split W/ Rhinos

September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-2) stumbled late and dropped a 3-1 decision to the El Paso Rhinos to split their series in front of a sellout crowd at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

ELP got on the board first at 2:27 of the opening period as Alex Pellerin pelted a shot which changed direction and went into the net for his first tally to give the Rhinos the early 1-0 edge. SHV responded at 12:11 as Noah Ribeiro took a rebound in front and shoveled in his first goal of the year in his Bugs debut to even the score, 1-1. Kyan Haldenby earned the assist on the game-tying tally.

The game stayed tied 1-1 until the 14:26 mark of the third period when Duke Gentzler knocked in a rebound in front to give the Rhinos a 2-1 lead. SHV would try to tie it late, but those hopes were negated when Ryder Many Grey Horses knocked in the EN goal at 19:36 to make it a 3-1 contest.

The Bugs will hit the road for the annual Showcase in Minnesota next week. The first of three games in the week will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. from Schwan Super Rink.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.