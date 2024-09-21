Bugs Stumble Late, Settle for Series Split W/ Rhinos
September 21, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (1-2) stumbled late and dropped a 3-1 decision to the El Paso Rhinos to split their series in front of a sellout crowd at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
ELP got on the board first at 2:27 of the opening period as Alex Pellerin pelted a shot which changed direction and went into the net for his first tally to give the Rhinos the early 1-0 edge. SHV responded at 12:11 as Noah Ribeiro took a rebound in front and shoveled in his first goal of the year in his Bugs debut to even the score, 1-1. Kyan Haldenby earned the assist on the game-tying tally.
The game stayed tied 1-1 until the 14:26 mark of the third period when Duke Gentzler knocked in a rebound in front to give the Rhinos a 2-1 lead. SHV would try to tie it late, but those hopes were negated when Ryder Many Grey Horses knocked in the EN goal at 19:36 to make it a 3-1 contest.
The Bugs will hit the road for the annual Showcase in Minnesota next week. The first of three games in the week will begin on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. from Schwan Super Rink.
