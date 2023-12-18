Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: December 18th, 2023

December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped a pair of highly entertaining games at the XL Center over the weekend. Despite dropping both games, the Wolf Pack were able to collect two points and extend their season-long point streak at home to nine games (6-0-3-0).

After a day off on Monday, the Wolf Pack will hit the ice on Tuesday to prepare for the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Friday night against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Friday, December 15th, 2023, Vs. Rochester Americans (2-3 OTL): Jiri Kulich struck twice for the Rochester Americans on Friday night to hand the Wolf Pack their first back-to-back losses since November 11th and 12th. Kulich tied the game just seven seconds after a third-period powerplay expired at 16:27, forcing overtime. In the extra session, Kulich buried his 15th goal of the season on the powerplay at 2:51 to give the Americans the victory.

It was the first time all season that the Wolf Pack lost a game in which they never trailed and was the first time all season that the club lost a game in which they led after two periods of play (9-0-0-0 prior).

Karl Henriksson and Brett Berard both scored in the loss, while defenseman Blake Hillman extended his point streak to two games with an assist (1 g, 1 a).

The Wolf Pack will have to wait until March 20th at the Blue Cross Arena to try and get their revenge.

Sunday, December 17th, 2023, Vs. Toronto Marlies (3-4 OTL): A wild affair on Sunday saw both the Wolf Pack and Marlies lead at certain points of the contest. The Marlies jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Keiffer Bellows (13:27 of the first period) and Nick Abruzzese (5:29 of the second period).

The Wolf Pack evened the affair with two goals in just 38 seconds midway through the second stanza. Matt Rempe got Hartford on the board at 10:02, then Alex Belzile tied the game at 10:40 with his ninth goal of the season.

Adam Edström then put the Wolf Pack ahead at 17:50, potting a rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

For the second straight game, however, the Wolf Pack could not push a third-period lead over the finish line. Zach Solow tied the game 5:11 into the third period to force overtime, patiently waiting out a defender before sniping home his second goal of the year.

In overtime, Keith Petruzzelli made an outstanding save before springing Abruzzese and Topi Niemelä on a two-on-none. Niemelä would deposit the game-winning goal at 54 seconds to earn the second point for the Marlies.

Quick Hits:

After winning each of their first nine instances when leading after two periods of play, the Wolf Pack have dropped each of their last two. Their record when leading after two periods of play this season is 9-0-2-0.

Despite dropping three straight games at home, the Wolf Pack have points in nine consecutive home contests. Their record is 6-0-3-0 in that span.

Adam Edström became the first Wolf Pack player this season to make his NHL debut with the New York Rangers when he appeared in the team's win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Edström scored his first NHL goal in his debut.

Edström joins Jonny Brodzinski as players who have scored goals for both the Rangers and Wolf Pack this season. Brodzinski tallied his goal on December 10th against the Los Angeles Kings.

Thanks to his goal on Sunday, Alex Belzile is now tied for tenth in the AHL in points with 24 (9 g, 15 a).

After picking up an assist on Belzile's goal on Sunday, Brennan Othmann sits tied for fifth in the AHL in points by a rookie with 20 (9 g, 11 a).

The Week Ahead:

Friday, December 22nd, 2023, Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m., XL Center, $2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs, Pucks 'N Paws Night)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.