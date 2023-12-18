Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Calle Clang from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Goaltender John Gibson has been placed on Non-Roster to attend the birth of his child.

Clang, 21 (5/20/02), has appeared in 17 career AHL games with San Diego, posting a 3-10-2 record, including a 2-7-2 mark in 2023-24. The 6-2, 198-pound goaltender went 22-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) and .906 save percentage (SV%) in 43 career games with Rogle of the SHL from 2020-23. In 2022-23, the 6-2, 190-pound goaltender went 12-10-0 with one shutout, a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV% in 25 appearances with Rogle.

Signed by Anaheim to a three-year entry-level contract May 5, 2022, Clang was acquired by the Ducks from Pittsburgh with Zach Aston-Reese, Dominik Simon and a 2022 second-round selection (Tristan Luneau) for Rickard Rakell Mar. 21, 2022. Clang posted a 10-5-0 record with one shutout, a 2.28 GAA and .915 SV% in 17 SHL games with Rogle as a rookie in 2021-22.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Clang was named the HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden's second division) Best Junior in 2020-21, appearing in 32 games (13-19-0) while posting a 2.46 GAA and .919 SV%. The Olofstrom, Sweden native represented Sweden at back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 (bronze medal). He also helped Sweden earn medals at the 2019 World U-18 Championship (gold), 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (bronze) and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze).

