Wranglers Drop Third Straight

On to the next one.

The Wranglers dropped their third straight game, falling 5-2 to the Barracuda in San Jose on Saturday night.

Brady Lyle scored his fifth goal of the season, Ben Jones notched his eighth, while Matt Coronato assisted on both Calgary goals.

Connor Murphy made his first career AHL start between the pipes, while Jarrod Gourley suited up for his first official game with the Wranglers on Saturday.

The Wranglers would open the scoring in the first period at the tail end of a powerplay as Lyle took a pass from Emilio Pettersen and blasted a shot past goaltender Magnus Chrona.

1-0 Calgary.

San Jose tied things up at the 12:29 mark, as Ethan Cardwell snuck a shot past Murphy to even the score. 1-1.

Later, on an extended 5-on-3 powerplay, Danil Gushchin hammered a one-timer over the shoulder of Murphy to give the Barracuda the lead.

2-1 at the break.

It was a parade to the penalty box in the second period and despite having a 5-on-3 chance early in the frame, the Wranglers couldn't capitalize.

Later, with the Barracuda on the powerplay at the 15:52 mark, Scott Sabourin found the back of the net to extend to San Jose lead.

3-1 after 40 minutes.

Calgary would cut into the lead in the third period.

Coronato was sent in on a partial breakaway, and though his chance was stopped, Jones followed up on the rebound and swatted the puck into the net. (8:39) 3-2.

San Jose would answer back shortly after, however, as Nathan Todd lit the lamp to restore the two-goal edge for the Barracuda. 4-2.

With the Wranglers' net empty late in the game, Cole Cassels was hauled down on a breakaway resulting in an automatic goal for the Barracuda that put the game out of reach.

5-2 final.

