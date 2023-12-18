Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch

December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Sean Day to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Day, 25, ranks third among Crunch defensemen with eight assists and eight points over 16 games this season. The Leuven, Belgium native has played in 239 career AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch, tallying 15 goals and 95 points.

Day, 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning in 2021-22, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice. Day was signed by Tampa Bay to a one-year contract on June 5, 2023.

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also played in 14 games with the Solar Bears tallying one goal and three assists. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner skated in four games with the Belleville Senators. He also played in 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.

Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.