Flames Assign Wolf, Solovyov to Wranglers

December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Flames have assigned goaltender Dustin Wolf and defenceman Ilya Solovyov to the Wranglers.

Solovyov has appeared in six games with the Flames this season, registering two assists in that span.

Wolf is 1-2-0-1 in five appearances with the Flames this season but has a 10-3-0-2 record with a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a 0.920 Sv% with the Wranglers so far in 2023-24.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.