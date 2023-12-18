Flames Assign Wolf, Solovyov to Wranglers
December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Flames have assigned goaltender Dustin Wolf and defenceman Ilya Solovyov to the Wranglers.
Solovyov has appeared in six games with the Flames this season, registering two assists in that span.
Wolf is 1-2-0-1 in five appearances with the Flames this season but has a 10-3-0-2 record with a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a 0.920 Sv% with the Wranglers so far in 2023-24.
Check out the Calgary Wranglers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2023
- Wranglers Drop Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Assign Wolf, Solovyov to Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Suffer Pair of Losses in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: December 18th, 2023 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Recall Justin Sourdif - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Loan Forward Joe Snively to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Austin Czarnik Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Brendan Gaunce from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Toronto's Dylan Gambrell Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Roadrunners Announce Watch Party Wednesday at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Recalls Matt Murray, Texas Signs Jared Moe to Tryout - Texas Stars
- Penguins Recall Defenseman Owen Headrick - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Miner Stops All 22 Shots In Colorado's 1-0 Win Over Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Wranglers Drop Third Straight
- Flames Assign Wolf, Solovyov to Wranglers
- Wranglers Drop Second Straight
- Wranglers Shutout in San Jose
- Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato