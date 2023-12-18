Dallas Recalls Matt Murray, Texas Signs Jared Moe to Tryout

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Matt Murray under the roster emergency exception rule from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Additionally, Texas has signed goaltender Jared Moe to a professional tryout. Moe put together a 4-1-0 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six appearances this season for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Murray, 25, has fashioned an 8-4-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 13 appearances with Texas this season. The 25-year-old netminder earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa. Murray also recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29.

The St. Albert, Alberta native is 31-15-6 with a 2.41 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 53 career AHL appearances, all with Texas. Undrafted,

Murray signed a one-year contract with Dallas on June 15 and has a 1-2-0 record, 3.39 GAA and .844 SV% in three career appearances with the Stars.

Moe, 24, signed with Idaho on Sept. 19 for his rookie season. Prior to turning pro, the New Prague, Minnesota native spent two seasons at the University of Minnesota, before transferring to the University of Wisconsin for his final two college seasons. He finished his college career with a 27-38-4 record, a 3.01 GAA and .908 SV% in 80 appearances.

Moe was originally selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

