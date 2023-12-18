Panthers Recall Justin Sourdif
December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Justin Sourdif is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the second-year pro from Charlotte.
The 21-year-old has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games for the Checkers this season and is coming off a two-goal effort in Charlotte's last outing against the Islanders over the weekend.
Sourdif, a third-round pick by Florida in 2020, made his NHL debut earlier this season and logged three games for the Panthers before heading to Charlotte. As a rookie last season, Sourdif spent the season with the Checkers and recorded 24 points (7g, 17a) in 48 games.
