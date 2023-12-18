Panthers Recall Justin Sourdif

December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Justin Sourdif is headed back to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled the second-year pro from Charlotte.

The 21-year-old has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games for the Checkers this season and is coming off a two-goal effort in Charlotte's last outing against the Islanders over the weekend.

Sourdif, a third-round pick by Florida in 2020, made his NHL debut earlier this season and logged three games for the Panthers before heading to Charlotte. As a rookie last season, Sourdif spent the season with the Checkers and recorded 24 points (7g, 17a) in 48 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.