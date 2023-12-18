Miner Stops All 22 Shots In Colorado's 1-0 Win Over Firebirds

PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner turned in a 22-save shutout performance, while forward Cedric Pare netted the lone goal of the game, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 1-0 on Sunday. The win gives Colorado five of a possible six points on the team's three-game California road trip. The Eagles outshot Coachella Valley 44-22 and finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would kill off a Firebirds power play early in the contest, eventually outshooting Coachella Valley 12-6 in the first period. However, neither side would be able to find the back of the net and the two teams exited for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would continue to pour on the shots in the second period, outshooting the Firebirds 21-5 in the middle frame. Those 21 shots were just one shy of the season-high 22 shots Colorado put up in a single period against Grand Rapids on October 14th. Despite the onslaught, goaltender Cale Morris stood tall in net for Coachella Valley and the teams closed out the first 40 minutes of play with the game still deadlocked at 0-0.

The third period would see the Eagles earn an early chance on the power play and they would take advantage. Pare snagged a pass at the top of the slot and wired a wrister into the back of the net to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 2:09 mark of the final frame.

The Firebirds would continue to apply pressure as the period wore on, eventually pulling Morris in favor of the extra attacker. The move would not produce an equalizer, as the Eagles held on for the 1-0 victory.

