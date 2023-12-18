Blue Jackets Recall Forward Brendan Gaunce from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets added forward Brendan Gaunce to their roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 24 appearances for Cleveland this season, Gaunce, the Monsters' captain, posted 6-9-15 with 12 penalty mintes and a +5 rating.

A 6'3", 191 lb. left-shooting native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce, 29, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 153 career NHL appearances for Vancouver, the Boston Bruins, and Columbus spanning parts of seven seasons from 2015-20 and 2021-22, Gaunce registered 11-13-24 with 61 penalty minutes. In 321 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, and Cleveland spanning parts of nine seasons from 2014-20 and 2021-23, Gaunce logged 95-114-209 with 195 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

In 2020-21, Gaunce tallied 5-7-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in one season with Vaxjo Lakers HC in Sweden's SHL, helping his club claim the SHL Championship. Prior to his professional career, Gaunce posted 103-133-236 with 211 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 258 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls and Erie Otters. Gaunce served as Belleville's captain during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

