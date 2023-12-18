Roadrunners Announce Watch Party Wednesday at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers
December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that they will be holding a watch party on Wednesday, Dec 20, at 8 p.m. at their Official Watch Party Headquarters at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers on 7315 N Oracle Rd.
Tucson opens a three-game road trip Wednesday night in San Jose against the Barracuda. The trip will continue Friday at 8 p.m. in Bakersfield and Saturday at 7 p.m. in San Diego.
Food and Drink Specials will be offered with raffle items.
Additional Watch Party dates will be announced soon.
The Roadrunners return home Friday, December 29 against San Diego and Saturday, December 30 against Coachella Valley for Star Wars Night.
