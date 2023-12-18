Senators Suffer Pair of Losses in Cleveland
December 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators' efforts weren't rewarded last week, on a two-game trip to visit the division-leading Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets). Here's a recap of the action, as the Sens head into the stretch drive towards the Holiday Break.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
Thursday, December 14, 2023: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Cleveland Monsters - 5
The Belleville Senators played a great opening period and 17 minutes of the second, but the Cleveland Monsters showed why they're the top team in the North Division, skating to a 5-1 win at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Thursday night. Garrett Pilon scored for Belleville, while Mads Sogaard made 30 saves.
Friday, December 15, 2023: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Cleveland Monsters - 2
The Belleville Senators did about as much as they could to split their two-game set in Cleveland this week, but ran into a hot goaltender and fell 2-1 to the Monsters on Friday night, despite putting 40 shots on goal. Kevin Mandolese had an excellent performance, stopping 25 of 26 shots, while Angus Crookshank scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season.
NORTH DIVISION STANDINGS (NHL AFFILIATE):
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Points: #9 Angus Crookshank - 21
Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 10
Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 15
Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov -5
Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk - 1. #22 Garrett Pilon
Plus/Minus: #52 Nikolas Matinpalo - +7
Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard - 5
GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.72
SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .916
TRANSACTIONS
December 12, 2023
D Donovan Sebrango - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen
G Leevi Merilainen - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) to Allen (ECHL)
December 13, 2023
F Jiri Smejkal - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)
D Jacob Larsson - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)
December 16, 2023
F Jiri Smejkal - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)
F Angus Crookshank - Recalled from loan by Ottawa
UPCOMING GAMES:
Thursday December 21, 2023 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 7:00 p.m.
Friday December 22, 2023 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (Holiday Celebration Game)
Tuesday December 26, 2023 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m. (ScotiaBank Arena)
Thursday December 28, 2023 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Indigenous Communities Night)
TICKET INFO:
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.
Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.
