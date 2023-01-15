Wolf Pack Go for Weekend Sweep of Bruins in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack eye their first four-game winning streak of the season this afternoon as they visit the Providence Bruins in the second half of a home-and-home set between the Atlantic Division foes.

Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season. It is the second of five games at the Amica Mutual Pavilion and the second of six meetings in nine games for the Wolf Pack against the Bruins. This is the second of five consecutive games for the Bruins against the Wolf Pack.

The sides meet again in Hartford next Friday night for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. They'll also meet next Sunday afternoon, again at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This time, however, the puck will drop at 4:05 p.m.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 3-1 victory last night at the XL Center, getting 27 saves from Dylan Garand and scoring three unanswered goals. Joona Koppanen opened the scoring 6:09 into the game, deflecting a shot from Jack Achan by Garand.

The rookie netminder would slam the door shut from there, however, keeping the Bruins off the scoresheet the rest of the night.

Zac Jones evened the contest 1-1 at 17:14 of the first period. Initially, the defenseman was denied by Keith Kinkaid on a wraparound attempt, but Jones stuck with it and jammed home the rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

Matt Rempe would snap his fifth goal of the season by Kinkaid 15:28 into the middle frame, putting the Pack ahead for good. Will Cuylle's eleventh goal of the season would hit the empty net at 18:54 of the third, sending a crowd of over 6,100 fans home happy.

The win snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bruins in the head-to-head series.

The home team is now 2-0-0-0 this season. Both games have ended with 3-1 final scores, as the Bruins took a 3-1 decision in Providence on December 4th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their point streak to six games with their victory last night. The win was also the team's third in a row. This is Hartford's second three-game winning streak of the season. The club won three straight from December 10th through the 16th, twice defeating the Grand Rapids Griffins and also sinking the Milwaukee Admirals.

Hartford's six-game point streak (3-0-1-2) is their longest streak of the season. Forward Ben Tardif collected an assist on Rempe's game-winning goal last night. The assist gives the forward four points (1 g, 3 a) in four games with the club. Tardif was acquired from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on December 31st. His four-game point streak is tied for the longest by a Wolf Pack player this season.

Rempe, meanwhile, has a point in three straight games (3 g, 1 a), while Ryan Carpenter has an assist in back-to-back outings.

On Friday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) reassigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to the Wolf Pack from the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL).

Turner Elson leads the Wolf Pack in points with 19 (6 g, 13 a). Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with 11. Cuylle was selected for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins dropped just their second game of 2023 last night. The club is now 3-2-0-0 in the month of January. The Bruins carried a 13-3-2-0 record on the road into last night's game. The club is just 8-4-3-2 at home in 2022-23.

Koppanen's goal is his sixth in his last eleven games against the Wolf Pack. The forward has ten points ( 6 g, 4 a) in his last eleven games against Hartford. He made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins on Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden.

Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins in points with 28 (12 g, 16 a) in his first season with the club. His 12 goals also lead the way for the team, while rookie forward Luke Toporowski is second with ten tallies on the campaign.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr. To hear Alex's call of the game, click the 'away audio' button when choosing tonight's contest.

The Pack is back at the XL Center next Friday night when the Bruins return to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

