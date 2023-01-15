Canucks Win Streak Snapped in 3-2 San Jose Loss

January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







For the second time in as many days, the Abbotsford Canucks travelled to Tech CU Arena to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday afternoon. Fresh off of a 5-1 victory on Saturday, Abbotsford had outscored San Jose 17-6 across their three previous meetings so far this season.

Key contributors to Saturday's win, Christian Wolanin and Danila Klimovich, both came into Sunday's contest riding three game point streaks. Adding to the lineup as well are Vincent Arseneau and Alex Kannok Leipert, who both made their return to the lineup sheet.

Jake Kupsky got the nod from Jeremy Colliton to start in goal, marking his third start of his AHL career (1-1-0 all time). Eetu Makiniemi would tend the Barracuda goal, searching for his seventh win of the season.

The Barracuda would help out their netminder early, opening the scoring six minutes into the game. With Phil Di Giuseppe sitting in the box for a slashing penalty, William Eklund fired home a one-timer from Tristen Robins for his tenth tally of the season.

Apart from striking the post twice by Höglander and Di Giuseppe, the first period would wind down and conclude with the Canucks trailing 1-0. Abbotsford would lead the shot count 8-7 through twenty minutes.

William Eklund would replicate his work from the first period in the opening two minutes, extending the Barracuda's lead to 2-0. His tally came on the powerplay once again, a one-timer from the right circle.

The Canucks would rally back, however after trying to jam the puck past Makiniemi, the ruling on the ice was a no-goal due to goalie interference halfway through the frame.

However Abbotsford would pull within one before the end of the second frame, courtesty of a Phil Di Giuseppe powerplay tally. Picking up the pass in the right circle from Wyatt Kalynuk, Di Giuseppe let rip a shot that squeezed between Makiniemi and the post.

Di Giuseppe's ninth of the season brought Abbotsford within one as the teams were sent to the locker room after forty minutes.

The powerplay would continue to find success for San Jose, as Derrick Pouliot would put the Barracuda up 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining. Breaking across the left side, Pouliot roofed the puck over the shoulder of Kupsky for his first of the season.

Vasily Podkolzin would once again cut the deficit to just one, as he got on the end of a blocked Di Giuseppe shot before burying the puck over a sprawling Makiniemi. Podkolzin's fourth of the season came with 12 minutes remaining, spurring Abbotsford on to dominate possession.

Despite a pair of dangerous chances late in the game from Podkolzin and Linus Karlsson, San Jose held on to defeat Abbotsford 3-2. Jake Kupsky stopped 20 of 23 shots, while Makiniemi turned aside 32 of 34 Canucks' attempts.

Up next for Abbotsford is a five game home stand on starting on Wednesday, January 18th. The homestand features three games against the Calgary Wranglers, before a pair of mid-week games the following week against the Marlies.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.