Zayde Wisdom Returns, Phantoms and Reading Switch Goalies

January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Zayde Wisdom

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Zayde Wisdom(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned forward Zayde Wisdom to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Pat Nagle from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have loaned goaltender Nolan Maier from the Phantoms to Reading.

Wisdom, 20, played in three games with the Reading Royals this week recording two assists in his first-ever games in the ECHL. He has scored one goal with six assists in 26 games with the Phantoms this season.

In the 2020-21 season, Wisdom became the youngest player in Phantoms' franchise history when he debuted at just shy of 18 years and 7 months. He scored seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 28 games in that debut campaign including back-to-back two-goal contests in just his third and fourth professional games. But his 2021-22 season was delayed due to off-season shoulder surgery and he did not play for the Phantoms, instead returning to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL where he scored 9-29-38 in 43 games.

The 5'11" right-wing from Toronto was a Round 4 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Nagle, 35, picked up a pair of wins for the Reading Royals on a quick weekend trip to the ECHL improving to 9-3-0, 2.21, .920 for Reading this season. He is 1-4-1, 3.03, .905 with the Phantoms. Last year with the Phantoms, Nagle went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 209 career wins and he has also played in 68 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 27-28-9, 2.73, .905.

Maier, 22, is 2-0-1, 2.58, .882 in three games with the Phantoms this season. He won in his AHL debut on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has gone 8-3-1, 2.45, .905. The 6'0â³ tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday night as they open a two-game series at the Cleveland Monsters. The next home game for the Phantoms is Wednesday, January 25 against the Hershey Bears.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, January 17 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Wednesday, January 18 (7:00) at Cleveland Monsters

Friday, January 20 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wedmesday, January 25 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.