Barracuda Clipped by Canucks, 5-1

January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-21-0-2) gave up three goals in the second period on Saturday, including a pair on the power play, falling 5-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks (22-10-1-1) at Tech CU Arena. After the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-3 versus Abbotsford and 0-3-0-1 over its last four.

In the first, Kyle Rau (7) got things started as he tipped a point shot through Aaron Dell's five-hole at 6:24. Then, with just over four minutes to go in the period, Abbotsford's Jack Rathbone was hit behind the Canucks net, and lay motionless. After swift medical attention, he was stretchered off the ice, initiating the intermission (Update: He was alert and responsive at the hospital and has since been discharged after being thoroughly assessed. At this time, he will continue to be monitored by the team's medical staff as a precaution).

The remainder of the period would resume after the intermission, and it was not until the eight-minute mark of the second when the Barracuda managed to tie the score at 1-1 when Jeff Viel (7) snapped in a shot off a won offensive-zone faceoff. On the ensuing center-ice draw, Viel was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, and then 23 seconds later Derrick Pouliot was called for hooking and the Canucks would go on to score twice while on the power play. First, former Sharks prospect Linus Karlsson (11) would snap in a Justin Dowling pass from close range at 8:45 before Phil Di Giuseppe (8) buried a one-timer from the right wing at 9:49. At 13:02, Danila Klimovich (8) would pot Abbotsford's third goal of the period after a Barracuda turnover behind the net.

In the third, the Barracuda would go on the power play three times, and even have a penalty shot by Thomas Bordeleau after Arturs Silovs intentionally dislodged the net, but failed to cut into the lead before Arshdeep Bains (4) completed the win with an empty-netter at 18:55.

Silovs (15-6-2) picked up the win, making 25 stops while Dell (6-8-1) took the loss, allowing four goals on 28 shots.

