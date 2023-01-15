Lettieri's Overtime Winner Lifts P-Bruins to Victory over Wolf Pack

Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri netted the game-winning goal 26 seconds into overtime to lift the Providence Bruins to victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Justin Brazeau posted a goal and an assist in the game, while goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 29 shots in his first game back since November 5. Marc McLaughlin tallied the other goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Entering the zone, Mike Reilly fed Brazeau on the right wing, where he fired a wrist shot from the right circle to beat the goaltender glove side and give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:09 remaining in the first period. Jakub Lauko was also credited with an assist on the goal.

Ty Emberson beat the goaltender high blocker side with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:39 to play in the first period.

McLaughlin found a rebound off a shot from Brazeau at the bottom of the right circle and buried the puck to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 3:19 left in the first period.

Zac Jones sent the puck up the middle of the ice to Tanner Fritz, who went in alone on a breakaway, where he flipped the puck over the left shoulder of the goaltender to tie the game at 2-2 with 9:15 remaining in the third period.

26 seconds into overtime, Lysell toe-dragged around a defenseman in the slot and dished the puck to Lettieri at the left circle, who hammered a one-timer short side top shelf to win the game for the P-Bruins. Jack Ahcan also received an assist on the goal.

Stats

With a goal and an assist today, Brazeau has ten points in his last eight games on five goals and five assists.

Ahcan has assists in three straight contests.

Keyser stopped 29 of 31 shots. Providence totaled 39 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Friday, January 20 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

