Griffins Recall Drew Worrad from Toledo
January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday recalled forward Drew Worrad from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Worrad spent his second stint this season with Toledo this past weekend and totaled three points (2-1-3) in two games. Through five ECHL contests with the Walleye, the 25-year-old has three goals and one assist. The rookie has appeared in 29 games this season with the Griffins, totaling three points (1-2-3), six penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating. After posting a collegiate-high 45 points (9-36-45) in 39 games during his senior year at Western Michigan University in 2021-22, Worrad signed a two-year contract with Grand Rapids. In 2021-22, the 25-year-old logged four points (1-3-4) in 11 games with the Griffins, which included his first pro goal on April 20 at Rockford. Throughout four campaigns at WMU, the Denfield, Ontario, native amassed 25 goals, 70 assists and 40 penalty minutes in 129 outings. Worrad also suited up for two seasons in the OJHL with Oakville and recorded 101 points (40-61-101) in as many games.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Drew Worrad
(Andrew Mitchell/Griffins)
