Panthers Assign Zac Dalpe to Checkers

January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have their captain back, as the Panthers have assigned Zac Dalpe to Charlotte.

Dalpe has four points (2g, 2a) in 11 NHL games this season, but has only suited up for one contest since Christmas.

The veteran forward now returns to the Queen City for the first time since his most recent AHL appearance on Dec. 3. Dalpe has 15 points in 19 games for Charlotte this season and still ranks second on the team with 10 goals.

The Checkers are in the midst of their first home stand of 2023, hosting the Penguins this afternoon before welcoming the Monsters to town next weekend.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.