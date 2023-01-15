Eklund Nets a Pair, Barracuda Edge Canucks

January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (16-21-0-2) matched a season-high with three power-play goals, edging the Abbotsford Canucks (22-11-1-1) for the first time this year, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda are now 1-3 versus Abbotsford and ended its four-game skid.

In the first, on its first man-advantage, the Barracuda would open up the scoring as William Eklund (11) snapped in a one-timer from Tristen Robins below the right circle.

In the second, on its fourth power play, Eklund would bury his second of the game at 1:05, again on a one-timer from the right wing. At 14:05, Abbotsford would cut the lead down to one as when Phil Di Giuseppe (9) wired in a one-timer from the right circle on the PP.

In the third, on its fourth power play, Derrick Pouliot (1) would go upstairs on Jake Kupski as he caried the puck down the left wing to make it 3-1 Barracuda at 5:20, but the Canucks would again cut the lead down to one, when Vasily Podkolzin (4) ripped in a loose puck on a broken play at 7:28. Up by a goal, Adam Raska was called for delay of game, over the glass, at 17:28 to put the Canucks on a six-on-four advantage with its net empty, but the Barracuda would hold on for the 3-2 win.

Makiniemi (7-10-1) earned the victory, snapping a six-game drought, while former Sharks prospect Kupsky (1-2-0) took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.