New York Rangers Recall F Ryan Carpenter from Wolf Pack
January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the Rangers have recalled forward Ryan Carpenter from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Carpenter, 31, has appeared in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season and collected 13 points (9 g, 4 a). The native of Oviedo, Florida, also notched the team's lone hat trick this season when he scored three goals in a December 27th game against the Bridgeport Islanders.
In addition to his time in Hartford, Carpenter has collected three points (2 g, 1 a) in 21 games with the Rangers. He signed with the club as a free agent on July 14th, 2022.
Over the course of his career, Carpenter has appeared in 329 career NHL games with the Rangers, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, and San Jose Sharks. He has also skated in 221 AHL games with the Wolf Pack, San Jose Barracuda, and Worcester Sharks.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, January 20th, when they host the Providence Bruins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
