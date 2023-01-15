Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Rudolfs Balcers to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Rudolfs Balcers to the Syracuse Crunch for conditioning today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Balcers, 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, has appeared in 17 NHL games this season with the Lightning and Florida Panthers, recording three goals and five points. He has played in three games with Tampa Bay after being claimed off waivers by the Lightning on November 12. Balcers played in 14 games with the Panthers prior to joining the Bolts, recording two goals and four points.

The Riga, Latvia native has played in 170 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Florida, the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators. He has amassed 28 goals and 62 points.

