Forwards Kaut, Ranta Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

January 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Martin Kaut and Sampo Ranta have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Kaut has generated four goals and one assist in six AHL games with Colorado this season, while Ranta has posted five goals and five assists through 26 contests with the Eagles.

Selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kaut has appeared in 47 career NHL games with Colorado, producing three goals and three assists. A native of Brno, Czech Republic, he also represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship on two different occasions. At the AHL level, the 23-year-old has produced 46 goals and 50 assists in 169 career AHL contests. Kaut reached new career highs in both goals (19) and points (31) during the 2021-22 season with the Eagles.

Ranta has skated in six NHL games this season with Colorado and also appeared in 10 regular season games with the Avalanche during the 2021-22 campaign. In addition, the 22-year-old also skated in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests with Colorado in 2021. A third-round pick of Colorado in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Ranta helped guide the University of Minnesota to a Big-10 Championship in 2021 and would go on to be named an All-American during the 2020-21 campaign with the Gophers.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Tuesday, January 17th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.