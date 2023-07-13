Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with Defenseman Zach Berzolla on One-Year Deal

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Zach Berzolla to a one-year AHL standard player contract.

Berzolla, 25, appeared in 56 games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones during the 2022-23 season. He scored 25 points (6 g, 19 a), good for second on the club in scoring among defensemen. He also suited up in four games with the Rochester Americans, scoring one goal.

The native of Howell, New Jersey, is entering his second stint as a member of the Wolf Pack. Berzolla signed with the club on September 20th, 2021, prior to the 2021-22 season. He skated in eight games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring one goal.

The 6'2", 196-pound defenseman has played in 12 career AHL games with the Americans and Wolf Pack, scoring two goals. He's also appeared in 122 ECHL games with the Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, and Florida Everblades, scoring 48 points (10 g, 38 a).

Prior to turning pro, Berzolla played 133 NCAA games over four seasons at Colorado College. He scored 23 points (4 g, 19 a) during his time with the program, and served as the team's captain during the 2020-21 season.

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To view the full 2023-24 Wolf Pack regular season schedule, click here.

