'Learn with Hockey' School & STEM Game Returns on October 4

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - What kind of friction does a skating hockey player exhibit? Can you find Radim Zohorna's home country of Czechia on a map? What is the square footage of a hockey rink?

These are just some of the questions that will be answered when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins host their second annual 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) day game on Wednesday, Oct. 4 against the Hershey Bears.

The puck (which weighs between 5.5 and 6 ounces) will drop at 10:30 a.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Schools throughout the region are invited to attend the game, which will see each student receive a special Penguins workbook, featuring STEM-related, hockey-themed puzzles, problems, games and fun facts designed to educate students in a unique way.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton introduced its School & STEM game for the first time last season. The day game resulted in 2,000 students bearing witness to a 3-2 victory over the Bears. As of today, there are already 36 schools and daytime care organizations that have reserved their seats for this year's 'Learn With Hockey' day.

"The response to the inaugural School & STEM game was phenomenal, and that has only made us more enthusiastic for this year's game," said Penguins CEO Jeff Barrett. "We want to use this opportunity to present hockey to kids in Northeastern Pennsylvania in both a fun and educational format. The game allows us to emphasize the importance of school and learning, and the excitement of Penguins hockey."

Schools that wish to participate in the Penguins' second 'Learn With Hockey' game can contact David Casey at (570) 208-5419 or e-mail at dcasey@wbspenguins.com.

