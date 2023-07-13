Henderson Silver Knights to Host Select-A-Seat Event on Thursday, July 27
July 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will host a Select-A-Seat event on Thursday, July 27 at The Dollar Loan Center. This event is for fans looking to purchase new season ticket memberships. Current members do not need to attend, but can stop by if they are looking to upgrade or change their seat location.
Season tickets start at just $30 per seat per game. There will be seats available for purchase in the Royal Landing, including Chambers, Podiums, and Barracks, in addition to the lower bowl. Partial plan locations will also be available at this event.
WHAT: Henderson Silver Knights Select-A-Seat
WHEN: Thursday, July 27 from noon-2:00 p.m. PT or 5:00-7:00 p.m. PT
WHERE: The Dollar Loan Center, 200 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
