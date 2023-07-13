Toronto Marlies Name Michael Dyck and Eric Wellwood to Coaching Staff

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the club has named Michael Dyck and Eric Wellwood as assistant coaches.

Dyck, 54, has more than 25 years in coaching and management roles at the junior and international levels of hockey. He joins the Marlies after serving as head coach of the Vancouver Giants (WHL) where he compiled a record of 144-120-17-7 through five seasons. He previously held coaching roles with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Kootenay Ice.

Internationally, the Lethbridge, Alberta native was an assistant coach with the Canadian World Junior team, earning a silver medal in 2021 and a gold medal in 2022, as well as capturing a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championships. Dyck also was a member of the coaching staff at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Youth Olympic Games and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Wellwood, 33, spent the past two seasons as head coach of the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL). He compiled a regular season record of 90-42-6-1 and led the club to the Eastern Conference Final in consecutive seasons. The Oldcastle, Ontario native previously was head coach with the Flint Firebirds (2018-21) and assistant coach with the Oshawa Generals (2014-16) and the Windsor Spitfires (2013-14). With the Generals, he captured both the OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup in 2014-15.

Wellwood was selected in the sixth round (172nd overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He appeared in 164 career AHL games, recording 66 points (34 goals, 32 assists) and 31 career NHL games, collecting five goals and five assists, all with the Philadelphia organization. Prior to his professional career, he captured back-to-back Memorial Cup championships with the Windsor Spitfires.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 10 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

