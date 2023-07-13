Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Peter Tischke

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 13, that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Peter Tischke on a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Tischke, 27, will begin his fifth professional season this fall. The Hinsdale, Illinois native appeared in 24 AHL games last season with the Rochester Americans, registering four assists and 16 penalty minutes. Tischke has 78 career AHL games with the Americans and the Colorado Eagles, totaling three goals, 11 points, and 57 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman has also played in 56 ECHL games for the Utah Grizzlies and Cincinnati Cyclones, tallying four goals, 18 points, and 73 penalty minutes.

Tischke played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2015-19, serving as captain during his senior season. In 135 NCAA games, Tischke posted eight goals, 34 points, and 153 penalty minutes. He was an All-Big Ten Team honorable mention in 2017 and 2018, and he won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019.

