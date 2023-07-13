Ads Sign Griffin Luce to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Griffin Luce to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Luce joins the Admirals after spending the past two season with the Springfield Falcons where he collected seven assists, 56 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 64 total games. During his rookie campaign of 2020-21 he notched a pair of goals and added an assist in 22 games with the Rochester Americans, while also logging two assists and 10 PIMs in 12 games with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro the Williamsville, NY native played four years of collegiate at the University of Michigan and was an alternate captain his senior campaign. In total he skated in 131 games for the Wolverines, scoring three goals and adding 11 assists for 14 points as well as 110 penalty minutes and a +10 rating. During his junior campaign in 2017-18 he helped the school reach the NCAA Frozen Four.

Luce and the Admirals will open the 2032-24 season on the road in Chicago on October 14th before opening the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, October 21st at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.

