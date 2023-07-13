Lycksell Re-Signs with Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Olle Lycksell to a two-year, two-way contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Lycksell, 23, played in 53 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in his North American rookie season scoring 14 goals with 31 assists for 45 points. The left-shot winger led the Phantoms in assists, ranked second in scoring, and was tied for second with 10 power-play assists while also notching five power-play goals. He registered a career-high four points (one goal, 3 assists) Nov. 26 vs. Rochester and had a career-high four-game point streak (1-5-6) from Dec. 21-Jan. 7. Lycksell also scored two goals with two assists in three postseason games.

On April 8, 2023, Lycksell electrified the PPL Center crowd with his late, winning goal against the Springfield Thunderbirds to cap a brilliant comeback after the Phantoms had trailed 3-1 in the third period. His goal with just 3:24 left officially clinched Lehigh Valley's berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 5-foot-10 native of Oskarshamn, Sweden, made his NHL debut with the Flyers on Oct. 15 vs. Vancouver and recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Feb. 21 at Edmonton as part of eight total games with the Flyers.

Lycksell's first taste of hockey at PPL Center was a successful one as he emerged on the scene in September with a goal in each game of the inaugural NHL Rookie Series helping the Philadelphia Flyers to a pair of victories over the New York Rangers.

Prior to his North American professional debut last season, Lycksell spent five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Linkopings HC, Farjestads BK Karlstad and Vaxjo HC (2017-22). He tallied a career-high 34 points (14-20-34) in 47 games with Vaxjo HC during the 2021-22 campaign and posted 11 points (4-7-11) in 10 SHL playoff contests (2020-22). He was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

