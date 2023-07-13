Penguins Sign Matt Filipe for 2023-24

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Matt Filipe to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Filipe has 76 games of AHL experience under his belt, all played with the Providence Bruins. In that time, he has nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points.

Filipe, 25, was limited to three games last season with Providence's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners. In those three games, he produced four points (1G-3A).

Prior to turning pro, Filipe skated for four seasons at Northeastern University. The native of Newton, Massachusetts earned 75 points (31G-44A) in 136 collegiate games with the Huskies. He also played all four seasons as a teammate of recent Pittsburgh Penguins acquisition Ryan Shea.

