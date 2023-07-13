Hogs Re-Sign Seamus Malone to AHL Deal

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Seamus Malone to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Malone, 27, will be entering his fifth professional season after recording 49 points (23G, 26A) in 48 games with the Indy Fuel, Rockford's ECHL affiliate, in the 2022-23 season after signing an AHL contract with Rockford prior to the start of the season. Malone's point total ranked fourth amongst Indy skaters, and his 23 goals were the second most on the team. The Naperville, Illinois native represented the Western Conference at the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic where he played alongside recent IceHogs signee Josh Maniscalco of the Wheeling Nailers. Malone has spent the last three seasons with the Fuel and has posted 102 points (44G, 58A) in 123 games during that span.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward skated in 41 AHL games with the Utica Comets across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons while registering seven goals and one assist in that stretch.

Malone skated four seasons with the University of Wisconsin where he totaled 104 points (33G, 71A) in 143 NCAA contests.

Stay up to date on all IceHogs player transactions with the Rockford IceHogs 2023-24 Offseason Headquarters.

