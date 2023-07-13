Anaheim Ducks Extend Affiliation Agreement with Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL

July 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheimâ¯Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has extended its multi-year affiliation agreement with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. The clubs began the affiliation agreement in 2020.

The Tulsa Oilers own an all-time record of 291-274-74 since joining the ECHL prior to the 2014-15 season, including a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2021-22. Last season, seven players appeared in a game for both the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) and Tulsa. Overall, 23 players have spent time in both Tulsa and San Diego, with three developing in Tulsa prior to making their NHL debuts with Anaheim (Hunter Drew, Olle Eriksson Ek and Bryce Kindopp).

"Extending our affiliate agreement with Tulsa helps the development pathway of our organization," said Ducks Assistant General Manager and Gulls General Manager Rob DiMaio. "The Tulsa Oilers have been a vital and valuable part of development from the ECHL to San Diego, and we look forward to continuing our affiliation moving forward."

Head coach Rob Murray will enter his seventh season behind the bench in Tulsa with the start of the 2023-24 ECHL campaign. Murray, who will be in his 16th consecutive season as a head coach, previously served in the same capacity with the Alaska Aces of the ECHL (2011-17) and Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (2008-11). Selected by Washington in the third round (61st overall) of the 1985 NHL Draft, Murray collected 4-15=19 points with 111 penalty minutes (PIM) in 107 career NHL games with Washington (1989-91), Winnipeg (1991-96) and Phoenix (1998-99).

"I'm pleased we've entered another multi-year deal with Anaheim," said Murray. "I look forward to growing on our existing relationship with an organization that has a lot of exciting prospects. Affiliated players make a huge difference at our level, and we've seen that positive impact in the past. We've also helped develop some of those players into better pros at the AHL and even NHL level here in Tulsa."

Founded in 1928, the Oilers have produced dozens of NHL alumni, including several Stanley Cup champions, Olympic Gold Medalists and Hockey Hall of Famers. The city of Tulsa, Okla. has a rich history in hockey dating nearly 100 years with teams affiliated with the American Hockey Association, United States Hockey League, Central Hockey League and ECHL. The Oilers play their home games at Bank of Oklahoma Center (BOK Center), a 19,199-seat arena that debuted prior to the 2008-09 hockey season.

Recent Anaheim affiliates in the ECHL have included Utah (2013-18), Fort Wayne (2012-13), Elmira (2010-12), Bakersfield (2008-10) and Augusta (2006-08).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.