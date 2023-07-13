Amerks Sign Giroux to One-Year Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Damien Giroux to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Giroux, 23, joins the organization after spending the last three seasons with the Iowa Wild (AHL) from 2020-23. In 149 career games with Iowa, he scored 13 goals and 35 assists for 48 points during the regular season while also adding one goal in a pair of postseason contests.

The Hanmer, Ontario, native made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild back on April 13 at Nashville and earned his first career point with an assist in 13:57 of ice-time.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Giroux established career-highs with 19 assists and 22 points, which finished fifth and eighth, respectively, amongst all Iowa skaters.

Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons with the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) from 2016-20, registering 101 goals and 93 assists in 249 games. In his final two campaigns with the Spirit, he served as team captain after being an alternate in 2017-18.

During his final season with the Spirit in 2019-20, he led all Saginaw skaters with 44 goals and was third in points (75) in 61 games before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished tied for sixth in the OHL in goals and finished inside the top 25 in points.

