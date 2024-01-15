Wizard Night Saturday

January 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







Come dressed as your favorite character from the movies as we enter the magical world of Condorstown!

Enter the magical world of Condorstown Saturday for Wizard Night presented by Energy 95.3 FM. Come dressed as your favorite characters from the movie as we'll have butter beer samples throughout the concourse! Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.

On the concourse as well will be magical acts and fantastic beasts from our friends at CALM Zoo.

Be sure to be on the lookout as there will be five lucky golden snitches hidden in the arena. If you find one, redeem at the merchandise stand for a $50 gift card.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.