Priskie Helps Bears Salvage Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Islanders

(Bridgeport, CT) - Chase Priskie scored late in the third period to tie the game, but the Hershey Bears (29-7-0-2) fell in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Bridgeport Islanders (11-21-4-0) on Monday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena.

The shootout loss marked the first time this season that Hershey had failed to bounce back after a defeat, following the Bears' 4-3 shootout loss at Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Hershey is now 4-0-0-1 against Bridgeport this season.

Both teams played through the first two periods without a goal, in which Clay Stevenson made 13 stops and Henrik Tikkanen turned aside 19.

Ruslan Iskhakov broke the deadlock on Bridgeport's 18th shot of the contest at 7:11 of the third period when he snuck a shot between Stevenson and the left post.

With under four minutes left in regulation, the Bears set up in the offensive zone, and Priskie one-timed his third of the season past Tikkanen at 16:24 from the left circle on a pass from Hardy Häman Aktell, and a secondary helper from Mike Sgarbossa.

The score remained 1-1 through the end of regulation and the five-minute overtime; the Islanders elected to shoot second. Although Ivan Miroshnichenko and Joe Snively scored in the first two rounds for Hershey, Bridgeport's shooters had an answer for both tallies. After Stevenson and Tikkanen turned aside shooters in the third and fourth rounds, Tikkanen stopped Ethen Frank in the top of the fifth round, while Matthew Maggio scored on Stevenson to secure the victory for the Islanders.

Shots finished 33-26 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson put up a 24-for-25 effort in the shootout loss for Hershey; Tikkanen got the win for Bridgeport with a 32-for-33 effort. Hershey went 0-for-2 on the power play; the Islanders went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

