Chicago's Adam Scheel Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves goaltender Adam Scheel has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 14, 2024.

Scheel turned aside 56 of 58 shots over two starts to backstop the Wolves to consecutive road wins over his former club, the Texas Stars.

On Saturday night in Cedar Park, Scheel made 22 saves as Chicago took a 3-1 decision over Texas. He then stopped 34 shots on Sunday evening in a 4-1 win, giving the Wolves back-to-back victories over a Stars team that had entered the weekend with one regulation loss in its previous 12 home games.

A 24-year-old native of Lakewood, Ohio, Scheel is 6-7-3 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 17 appearances with Chicago this season. He joined the Wolves after two seasons in the Dallas Stars organization and has a record of 21-24-11 with a 2.98 GAA, a .905 save percentage and one shutout in 62 career AHL games with Chicago and Texas.

