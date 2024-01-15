Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners

Iowa Wild (13-18-1-2; 29 pts.) at Tucson Roadrunners (21-11-1-1; 44 pts.)

The Iowa Wild continue a five-game road swing with a game against the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 4-9-3-0 (1-6-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3-3-2-0 at Tucson)

Last Time: Iowa defeated Tucson 5-1 at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Apr. 6, 2022... Joe Hicketts, Mason Shaw, Connor Dewar, Mitchell Chaffee, and Dominic Turgeon scored for Iowa...The Wild were 2-for-6 on the power play... Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-26 shots in the win

2021-22: Iowa and Tucson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild finished 3-1-0-0 against the Roadrunners in 2021-22... Iowa finished with a winning record against Tucson for the first time in a season series... Kyle Rau led Iowa with seven points (5-2=7) against Tucson... Zane McIntyre won each of his two starts against the Roadrunners

TEAM NOTES

WORKING OVERTIME: Iowa played just its fourth and fifth overtime games of the 2023-24 season at San Diego on Friday and Saturday... The Wild played four sets of back-to-back overtime games in 2022-23... Iowa also played a stretch of five consecutive contests that were decided by overtime or a shootout from Jan. 16 - 26, 2023

TIGHT CHECKING: Iowa entered the third period scoreless on Saturday for the first time since Apr. 22, 2022 vs. Texas

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa is 4-0-0-0 when four or more players score in a game... The Wild have not had four players score in a contest for 14 consecutive games... Iowa has had one or two goal scorers in seven games in a row

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has received four or more power plays in 12 consecutive games

TRICKLE DOWN EFFECT

* The Minnesota Wild activated goaltender Filip Gustavsson (Jan. 13) and forward Kirill Kaprizov (Jan. 14) from injured reserve

* Minnesota also reassigned goaltender Jesper Wallstedt and forward Nic Petan

* Wallstedt made his NHL debut on Jan. 10 at Dallas

* Petan leads Iowa in scoring and ranks second in goals (10-18()

* Adam Beckman, Greg Meireles, and Michael Milne each returned to Iowa's lineup over the weekend after missing time due to injury

HOT HANDS

* Sammy Walker is on a three-game point streak (1-2=3)

* Jake Lucchini has goals in back-to-back games

* Both Caedan Bankier and Ryan O'Rourke have recorded a goal and an assist over their last two contests

* Zane McIntyre has allowed just three goals over his last two starts

