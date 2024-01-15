Gaudette Scores Again, But Penguins Squeak Past T-Birds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (18-14-3-2) got yet another goal from the AHL's goal-scoring leader, but the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-12-5-0) got the victory by a 3-2 final score on Monday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center.

After making 53 saves on Friday night in Syracuse, Malcolm Subban had another busy opening period on this day in Springfield, but he was up to the challenge on all 16 Penguins attempts, while the Springfield penalty kill also dispatched parts of three opponent power plays. Subban's best save of the period came on a late-developing 2-on-1 as Vinnie Hinostroza lifted a perfect saucer pass across the top of the crease to a crashing Jonathan Gruden. The veteran backstop was there, though, calmly sliding from post to post to keep the game even.

With time dipping down on the opening period, the league's leading goal scorer found yet another way to stun an opposition goaltender. Adam Gaudette had one breakaway chance turned aside by fellow All-Star Classic honoree Joel Blomqvist, but Gaudette got his payback with 1:05 left in the frame, wrapping a backhander through Blomqvist's pads from behind the net. It was Gaudette's 24th of the season, and it gave Springfield a 1-0 lead into the break.

Springfield added to that lead thanks to a rare mistake by Blomqvist, who muffed a glove save attempt against a Wyatt Kalynuk blast at 6:31 of the middle period, making it a 2-0 T-Birds lead.

However, like they did on Dec. 1, the Penguins erased the 2-0 deficit, and they did so in less than 10 minutes of game time. With their fourth power play of the afternoon, a bouncing puck out of the left corner found its way to Will Butcher right in front of the crease area, and the blueliner squeezed it through Subban's glove at 9:52 to cut the lead to 2-1.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton threatened through much of the back half of the period. Subban was forced to make a pair of timely pad saves on breakaways by both Corey Andonovski and Jonathan Gruden, but when Jesse Puljujarvi had a similar chance at 14:48 flying up the right wing, he solved the T-Birds goalie with a perfectly placed wrister past Subban's stick, tying the game, 2-2. Through 40 minutes, the Penguins had outpaced Springfield in shots by a 30-14 margin.

Shots were hard to come by in the final 20 minutes, as each team had only five attempts on goal in the last 20 minutes. The Penguins, however, made the most of their chances, and Sam Poulin gave the visitors a victory, tucking home a loose puck off a firm pass from Austin Rueschoff at 6:49 of the period. Subban was forced to take the tough defeat despite 32 saves in another terrific outing in the crease.

The T-Birds begin a three-game road swing on Saturday night as they visit the Rochester Americans for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena.

