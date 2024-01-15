IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Return to Stateline, Autism Awareness Night Approaching on Saturday

January 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Center this weekend! After two weekends on the road in which the Hogs won three of four games, including a weekend sweep of the Grand Rapids Griffins last Friday and Saturday, the squad hits the ice at the BMO Center on Friday, Jan. 19 against the Chicago Wolves and Saturday, Jan. 20. against the Iowa Wild.

Rockford has won three straight games after the two wins last weekend against Grand Rapids. Check out the latest news and notes with the newest edition of IceHogs Weekly!

2-0 Win @ Grand Rapids

3-2 Overtime Win @ Grand Rapids

Friday, Jan. 19 vs. Chicago

$2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Iowa

Autism Awareness Night/Specialty Jersey Auction presented by LawnCare by Walter, WIFR and 97ZOK.

Numbers to Know

Rockford has won its last three games heading into this weekend.

Brett Seney has goals in three straight games and leads the Hogs with 10 on the season.

Rookie goalie Mitchell Weeks posted his first AHL shutout on Jan. 12 against Grand Rapids.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jan. 19 - $2 Beer Friday

It's another $2 Beer Friday on Friday, Jan. 19 at the BMO Center when the IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m., featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Tickets to game on Jan. 19 vs. Chicago

Jan. 20 - Autism Awareness & Specialty Jersey Auction Night

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game.

Tickets to game on Jan. 20 vs. Iowa

Hog Talk: Episode 7 - Brett Seney

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Brett Seney joined Hog Talk to chat about his hockey journey! Seney is currently in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks after a recent call-up.

Rock N'Roll Road Trip

The IceHogs are partnering with 96.7 The Eagle to take a bus load of fans from Rockford to Milwaukee to cheer on the Hogs vs. the Admirals on Jan. 26 before a concert with Tesla after the game. Seats on the IceHogs Bus to Milwaukee are $62 per person and include tickets to the Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs matchup with Tesla live in concert after the final horn sounds.

Tickets to Bus Trip to IceHogs vs. Admirals & Tesla Concert

The IceHogs have won three straight games for the first time since November and have also won four of their last five.

Rockford has climbed to third place in the Central Division standings with 34 points.

At 15-14-3-1, the Hogs are back above .500 for the first time since Dec. 5.

Rockford has picked up points in eight of its last 11 contests.

On Wednesday, Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro was announced to represent the Rockford IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU in San Jose, California. Del Mastro currently has 17 points (4G, 13A) in his first 33 professional games. The defenseman recorded his first professional point with an assist on Oct. 27 against the Iowa Wild, and he scored his first pro goal on Oct. 28 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Del Mastro is one of three IceHogs (Nolan Allan and Michal Teply the other two) to play in every game this season. Del Mastro is the first IceHogs defenseman selected as an All-Star since Andrew Campbell in 2019. At 20 years, 11 months, and 27 days old, he is also the youngest IceHog to be announced as an All-Star since Adam Clendening in 2013.

Rookie goaltender Mitchell Weeks pitched his first AHL shutout with 22 saves against Grand Rapids on Jan. 12 in a 2-0 win. Weeks is now 3-0-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage with Rockford since his call-up from the ECHL's Indy Fuel on Dec. 30.

Rockford has shut out the opposition twice this year- both times against Grand Rapids.

Rookie goaltender Drew Commesso got back in the win column on Saturday with a 22-save performance in the 3-2 overtime win against Grand Rapids. Both of Commesso's last two wins have been overtime finishes.

The IceHogs are now 3-3 when a game finishes in overtime, and David Gust has contributed to all three Rockford OT wins. Gust has two overtime goals this season and assisted on Anders Bjork's OT-winner on Saturday.

David Gust is Rockford's leading scorer with 27 points (9G, 18A) and has points (0G, 4A) in each of his last three games.

After posting two assists in his first 25 professional games, rookie defenseman Nolan Allan now has five points (1G, 4A) in last eight contests.

Similar to Allan, rookie forward Jalen Luypen had just two helpers in his first 20 AHL contests, but now has racked up seven points (1G, 6A) in his last 10 games.

Brett Seney continues to produce with Rockford and how has goals in his last three games with the Hogs. Seney was assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks last week and is the second-leading scorer for the IceHogs with 24 points (10G, 14A) in 31 games.

Rockford just completed a stretch of games in which the team played seven straight contests against (what was at the time) the top three teams in the Central Division: Texas Stars, Milwaukee Admirals, and Grand Rapids Griffins. The IceHogs came away with an impressive 4-2-0-1 record in that span.

39 games are left on the Hogs' 72-game schedule, and all but two of the remaining contests are against Central Division foes (Rockford plays San Jose on Mar. 16 and 17).

Player Profile

# 73 Jalen Luypen (F)

Luypen, 22, has nine points (1G, 8A) in the first 30 games of his professional career. The former seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021 turned pro full-time this season after he racked up 39 points (18G, 21A) in 38 games with the Tri-City Americans in the WHL last season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.