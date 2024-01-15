Crunch Top Comets, 5-4, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Utica Comets, 5-4, in overtime today at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After back-and-forth scoring, Joe Carroll potted the game-winner with just one second remaining in the overtime period to advance the Crunch to 20-12-2-2 on the season and 4-4-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch netminder Matt Tomkins turned aside 17-of-20 shots in victory. Akira Schmid stopped 23-of-28 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-5 opportunities, while Utica went 1-for-4.

Phil Myers opened scoring just 10 seconds into the game with a slap shot from the left point to give Syracuse an early lead. The Comets were quick to respond and evened the score on the power play at 3:05. Xavier Parent's shot went wide right and ricocheted off the end boards for Justin Dowling to stuff in. The Crunch went back on top 1:47 later. Felix Robert skated the puck down the right wing, faked a shot and fed Devante Stephens for a wrister from the left circle. The back-and-forth scoring continued when Ryan Schmelzer threw the puck down the ice for a shorthanded empty-net goal halfway through the frame. Syracuse then wrapped up the first period on top, 3-2, off a one-timer from Mitchell Chaffee on the man-advantage.

The Comets tied the game 1:28 into the second period when Topias Vilen sent in a wrister as he cut across the slot.

Syracuse regained their lead early in the final frame. Jack Finley capitalized on a misplayed puck and fired in a wrister from the left circle. At 13:21, Brian Halonen's wrister from the slot tied the game at 4-4 and eventually sent the teams into overtime where Carroll tallied the game-winner in the final second.

The Crunch host the Providence Bruins on Friday.

Crunchables: Waltteri Merela is on a four-game points streak (4g, 3a)...Joe Carroll leads the team with four game-winning goals.

