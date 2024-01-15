Wolves Goaltender Adam Scheel Named AHL Player of the Week

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Chicago Wolves goaltender Adam Scheel has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 14, 2024.

Scheel backstopped the Wolves to a weekend sweep of the Stars in Texas, turning aside a combined 56 of 58 shots against his former team.

On Saturday night, Scheel made 22 saves as the Wolves skated to a 3-1 victory and the Lakewood, Ohio, native followed that with a 34-save effort during the Wolves' 4-1 win over Texas on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Scheel is 6-7-3 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 17 appearances with the Wolves this season. He joined the Wolves after two seasons in the Dallas Stars organization and has a record of 21-24-11 with a 2.98 GAA, a .905 save percentage and one shutout in 62 career AHL games with Texas and the Wolves.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Friday night (7 p.m.).

Media interested in speaking with Scheel about the Player of the Week honors or covering the 2023-24 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

