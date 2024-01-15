Morning Skate Report: January 15, 2024

January 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







PALM DESERT, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to snap a four-game losing streak with a matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. It will be the first meeting between these two teams at Acrisure Arena this season. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Silver Knights have been battling through a tough stretch of games, falling short in three consecutive shutouts. Despite those losses to the Calgary Wranglers and Milwaukee Admirals, however, the team remains centered on a strong performance tonight.

"We're focused on our start tonight," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Monday's morning skate. "We've flushed out the weekend and we're back focused on pushing here to get a victory tonight."

The Silver Knights are 2-0-0 against the Firebirds this season, but this two-game road series will remain challenging.

"I think we've been in the fight, ready to start, and ready to play [against the Firebirds]," he added. "They're a good team. We know that they're going to be ready to play...we expect a good two-game set."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Cameron Hughes leads the Firebirds with 30 points (9G, 11A) in 34 games played. The Silver Knights have previously had success holding him off the scoresheet, with Hughes notching just one assist in the team's prior two meetings.

Rookie forward Shane Wright, the fourth overall draft pick in 2022, stands second on the Firebirds in goals scored with 13. He has scored 21 points this season in 31 AHL games played, as well as appearing in 3 NHL games for the Seattle Kraken this season.

Goaltender Ales Stezka has started 13 games for Coachella this season. He is averaging 2.83 goals against with a .903 save percentage. In his most recent game on January 12, he earned his second shutout of the season, a 32 save performance against the Colorado Eagles. Stezka has yet to face Henderson this season

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.